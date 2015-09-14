NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India on Monday imposed a 20 percent safeguard import tax on some steel products with immediate effect, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters.

Sources had said earlier that the import tax would be slapped on some hot-rolled steel products for 200 days as the government investigates a threat to domestic companies from rising supplies from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Douglas Busvine)