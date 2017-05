Dec 11 India has imposed anti-dumping duty on cold-rolled flat products of stainless steel from countries including China, Korea, European Union, South Africa, Thailand and the United States for five years, a government notification said on Friday.

The move comes after a 20 percent import tax failed to contain cheaper imports leading to losses for producers such as Steel Authority of India.

