By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 8 India is readying to impose
more curbs on steel imports, including introducing a safeguard
duty, after a 20 percent import tax failed to contain losses for
producers such as Steel Authority of India.
SAIL, JSW Steel and Essar Steel have
complained that surging imports from Indonesia, China, Japan,
Russia, Ukraine and South Korea were squeezing their market
share and profit margins.
In October, steelmakers asked the government to impose a
safeguard duty for four years on imports of hot rolled flat
sheets and plates of alloy or non-alloy steel, and set a minimum
import price, to contain cheaper steel imports.
The Directorate General of Safeguards, a branch of the
finance ministry that can impose temporary import curbs, said on
Tuesday that it found prima facie evidence that increases in
imports "have caused or threatening to cause serious injury to
the domestic producers".
In a statement on its website, the directorate said it has
asked foreign companies and other stake holders to submit their
views within 30 days before taking a decision. [tinylink.in/54IC7
]
Indian companies, struggling to compete due to high
borrowing and raw materials costs, have in recent months
successfully lobbied to get duties on some products and quality
checks strengthened.
In September, India imposed the 20 percent import tax on
some steel products as the government initiated an investigation
into rising imports from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia.
Government sources said the steel ministry has also
supported local manufacturers' demand to impose a minimum floor
price for steel imports to curb cheaper imports.
Imports of iron and steel declined slightly to $6.9 billion
during April-October period in the current financial year
2015/16 from $7.1 billion a year ago, Commerce and Industry
Ministry data show.
The government has asked the industry to submit figures on
the cost of production so that it could consider a floor price
for imports, said one official, with knowledge of policy
decisions.
