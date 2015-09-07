Sept 7 An Indian government body has found
evidence that rising imports of some hot-rolled steel products
from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia pose a threat to the
domestic industry, potentially paving the way for an import levy
known as a safeguard duty.
The Directorate General of Safeguards said on Monday it
would look into whether a duty was needed after the Steel
Authority of India, JSW Steel and Essar
Steel filed an application in July seeking safeguard measures
for a four-year period.
The steel makers have been pushing for a safeguard duty
instead of an increase in an existing import tax because a
safeguard duty would also apply to companies in Japan and South
Korea. India has free trade agreements with these countries and
gives them import duty concessions.
"The application has been examined and it has been found
that prima facie increased imports of ("hot-rolled flat products
of non-alloy and other alloy steel in coils of a width of 600 mm
or more) have caused or are threatening to cause serious injury
to the domestic producers," Director General Vinay Chhabra said
in a notice. (bit.ly/1PXnRIO)
Imports made up 5 percent of the country's total production
of these steel products in the year to end-March 31, 2014. But
they have increased since then and are on course to hit 13
percent this fiscal year, the companies seeking the safeguard
duty told Chhabra.
Indian steel minister Narendra Singh Tomar said late last
month the government was concerned about the problems faced by
steel companies due to "dumping" by free trade agreement
countries.
Total steel imports into India jumped 72 percent in the last
fiscal year to 9.3 million tonnes. South Korea and Japan, which
pay duties of less than 1 percent due to the free trade
agreements, together sent 3.5 million.
The notice said any other party to the investigation who
wishes to be considered as an interested party may submit its
request to Chhabra's office within 15 days.
