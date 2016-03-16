NEW DELHI, March 16 A division of India's finance ministry has recommended safeguard duties of up to 20 percent on some hot-rolled flat steel products, a government document showed on Wednesday.

The Director General of Safeguards said the steel industry was in need of "further protection" from cheap imports, and the imposition of safeguard duty would be in the public interest. (bit.ly/1XuFrrl)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Sunil Nair)