NEW DELHI Jan 17 India's steel ministry is in talks with other departments to make the use of local steel mandatory in all government infrastructure and construction projects, a government statement said, to help boost the local industry hit by cheaper imports.

The ministry is also looking at a reduction in import duty on coking coal among other measures to improve its availability.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)