Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)
NEW DELHI Jan 27 Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will spend about 145 billion rupees ($2.9 billion) on capital expenditure in the next fiscal year, compared with 126.5 billion rupees this year, Chairman C.S. Verma said.
The additional capital expenditure will add 5 million tonnes of capacity, raising the company's annual production capacity to 19 million tonnes by the fiscal year that starts in April, he said at a conference on Friday. ($1=49.64 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta & Arup Roychoudhury; Writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
WASHINGTON, June 12 Legislation to address the dumping of foreign steel and aluminum in the United States will come "soon," U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.