Rolls of steel are stacked inside the China Steel Corporation factory, in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

NEW DELHI India imposed a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of hot-rolled steel products from China, a government statement said on Thursday, to reduce overseas purchases of the alloy and shield local mills.

The anti-dumping duty has been levied for six months, the notification said.

Indian steelmakers such as Steel Authority of India, JSW Steel and Tata Steel had lobbied for protectionist measures to prevent cheap overseas purchases that were undercutting local mills and squeezing margins.

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)