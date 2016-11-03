Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
NEW DELHI India imposed a provisional anti-dumping duty on imports of hot-rolled steel products from China, a government statement said on Thursday, to reduce overseas purchases of the alloy and shield local mills.
The anti-dumping duty has been levied for six months, the notification said.
Indian steelmakers such as Steel Authority of India, JSW Steel and Tata Steel had lobbied for protectionist measures to prevent cheap overseas purchases that were undercutting local mills and squeezing margins.
For the full circular, see: bit.ly/2eq0duJ
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.