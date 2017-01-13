NEW DELHI India has imposed anti-dumping duties on colour-coated or pre-painted flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel imported into the country, a government notification said on Friday.

The government imposed the anti-dumping duty on products imported from China and European nations for a period not exceeding six months, the circular said.

The effective duty rate would be the difference between the official rate of $849 per tonne and the landed value of the product, provided the landed value is lesser than $849 per tonne, it said.

For the full circular, see: bit.ly/2jDsu0B

(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)