* India could look at further raising import duty -minister
* Steel firm JSW: duties would not help due to free trade
deals
(Adds details, quotes)
By Aman Shah and Krishna N. Das
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 26 India could raise
steel tariffs further to check a surge of imports, a minister
said on Friday, but local steel firms are concerned that free
trade agreements with Japan and South Korea would still let
those countries boost shipments.
Amid a global glut, steel imports jumped 72 percent in the
last fiscal year to March to 9.3 million tonnes. South Korea and
Japan together sent 3.5 million.
Imports in April and May, the first two months of the new
fiscal year, rose 55 percent to 1.67 million tonnes. But
shipments from Japan soared 111 percent and those from South
Korea 51 percent.
Heavy industries minister Anant Geete said he would meet
finance ministry officials within a week to discuss more
measures to "safeguard" the local industry and check the quality
of imported steel, after companies complained recent duty
increases of up to 2.5 percentage points were inadequate.
But billionaire Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Steel Ltd
, said Japan and South Korea pay little or no duty when
they sell steel to India.
"I don't think any more duty increase is likely to happen,
and actually, that is not even helping, because 50 percent of
the imports is coming from FTA countries," Jindal told Reuters,
referring to countries with free trade agreements with India.
"Therefore, right now what we're working on (with the
government) is anti-dumping and safeguard measures."
Further dismaying local firms such as JSW and Kalyani Steels
, this week India extended a deal to provide high-grade
iron ore to Japan and South Korea as part of bilateral ties.
"When the agreements were signed, it was a flourishing
industry," said A.S. Firoz, chief economist at a steel ministry
research unit. "But things have changed now and the domestic
industry is really vulnerable."
The steel ministry is in favour of taking steel out of the
FTAs, according to government and industry sources with
knowledge of the issue, but such a decision is unlikely in the
near term, given government-to-government relations.
Growth in Indian steel demand is expected to be the highest
among the world's 10 biggest users this year and the next, the
World Steel Association says.
April-May consumption rose 7 percent after growth of 3
percent last fiscal year, but local mills have not benefited:
their output rose just 0.8 percent in April-May while exports
slumped 36 percent. (bit.ly/1LDIjMO)
Seshagiri Rao, JSW's joint managing director, told Reuters
Indian steel firms had been forced to cut prices to compete and
urged the government to strictly enforce quality standards to
prevent the inflow of low-quality steel.
The Steel Ministry said in April that quality control orders
had been issued for 15 steel products, but steel companies are
lobbying the government to add 16 more to the list to help them
compete with foreign rivals.
"Unless the government does more, we are helpless," said
R.K. Goyal, managing director of Kalyani Steels. "They are
eating into whatever little market we have."
(Editing by Alan Raybould)