* India has raised steel import duty
* Has also proposed tightening quality controls
* But steps could hurt local processors
By Aman Shah and Maytaal Angel
MUMBAI/LONDON, July 8 Steps by India to protect
its large steelmakers from a flood of cheap imports could end up
closing scores of small, local firms that process the metal,
industry analysts and executives said.
These processors currently buy imported steel at up to 20
percent below India's pricier, domestic steel, turning it into
finished steel products for industrial use.
But after months of lobbying by its largest steelmakers such
as JSW Steel Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd, India
last month raised duties on some steel imports by up to 2.5
percentage points, with more increases expected.
India's steel imports had jumped around 70 percent to over 9
million tonnes in the year to end-March, with a surge of cheaper
purchases from China accounting for about a third of the total.
Imports soared 55 percent in April-May. (bit.ly/1LDIjMO)
The duty hike, along with proposed steps to tighten quality
controls on steel imports, should curb shipments into the
country this year, industry experts said.
While that should help large steelmakers, it will pile more
pressure on small steel processors, already grappling with
faltering demand as the real estate sector slows. Often
family-run, these firms account for almost 60 percent of the
India's overall steel sector, according to one industry body.
"If imports get reduced, the integrated steel mills will
start charging higher prices, irrespective of international
price trends ... secondary steel producers will not be able to
survive," said Mohan Gurnani, President of the Federation of
Associations of Maharashtra, which represents over 750 small
associations and traders.
Steel ministry officials did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
EARNINGS BOOST?
Morgan Stanley estimates that the 2.5-percentage point duty
hike could potentially boost Tata Steel earnings per share by 14
percent next year, Steel Authority of India's (SAIL)
by 33 percent and JSW Steel by 30 percent.
"Import orders should reduce meaningfully from here as
traders will become apprehensive of further increases in duties
in some shape or the other," the bank said in a note.
India's largest steelmakers have been badly hit by high
debt, interest costs and low appetite. But demand prospects are
improving as the country starts a major urbanisation drive under
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian steel consumption rose 7 percent in April-May
percent, after growth of 3 percent in the fiscal year that ended
in March.
The World Steel Association (Worldsteel) expects Modi's
plans, including building 100 new 'smart' cities, to spur steel
demand by up to around 6 percent this year..
Most analysts now expect Indian steel prices to remain
steady, or rise slightly especially if the rupee
weakens further, making steel imports more costly.
(Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Joseph Radford)