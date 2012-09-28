* Free trade deals with South Korea, Japan spur imports
* Steel makers urge government to rein in imports
* Global steel demand slumps, prices fall
By Deepak Sharma
MUMBAI, Sept 28 India is emerging as the sole
bright spot for global steelmakers as brisk demand coupled with
scarcity of raw material looks set to buoy imports by Asia's
third-largest economy in the next two years, bucking a slowdown
that has hit even top consumer China.
If India, the world's No. 4 steel producer, retains its
appetite for imports, that could not only plug gaps in demand
but keep steelmakers elsewhere, particularly in Japan and South
Korea, humming despite a fragile global economy.
India's imports of finished steel products surged 39 percent
to 3.34 million tonnes in the five months to August from a year
earlier, the latest government data shows. Imports climbed more
than 53 percent between April and July.
Besides lower world prices and delays in new projects,
India's imports have been boosted by poor supplies of raw
material and lower capacity use, said Prateek Gupta, managing
director of metal trader Ushdev International.
"All this indicates that India will be a forced net importer
for at least the next two years," Gupta said.
Steel imports in the fiscal year that began in April are
likely to reach 8 million tonnes, up 18 percent from a year
earlier, said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director of
JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest steelmaker.
At home, steel output growth slowed sharply to 4.5 percent
in July from 16.5 percent a year earlier, government data show.
Domestic steel demand in 2012/13 is expected to be about 80
million tonnes against estimated output of 71 million to 72
million tonnes, forcing India to bridge the gap with imports.
ATTRACTIVE MARKET
India's shortfall presents an attractive opportunity for
China, Japan and South Korea, which are struggling with weak
demand and huge inventories, steelmakers said.
"The share of imports from Japan and Korea is rising mainly
because they enjoy a lower import duty," said Vikram Amin, an
executive director at Essar Steel, which produces 14
million tonnes of steel a year worldwide.
India cut its tax on steel imports from South Korea and
Japan after signing free trade pacts with the two countries in
2010 and 2011, respectively, and they face a levy of less than 4
percent against the 7.5 percent others must pay.
China, the world's largest producer of steel, whose crude
capacity outpaces demand by around 200 million tonnes, is also
shipping some products to India to counter slower demand at home
that has crumbled domestic prices 13 percent in 2012.
China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baosteel, has
just halted production at a 3 million tonnes-a-year plant in
Shanghai as prices near three-year lows.
China is India's biggest market for its iron ore, the key
raw material for making steel, although Indian shipments have
dropped sharply amid mining restrictions and export bans.
Alarmed by rising imports from Japan and South Korea,
domestic steelmakers have been urging the government to review
trade pacts that require India to lower its import tax.
Imports were brisk between April and July. But the pace of
overseas purchases is falling after June quarter suffered its
slowest economic growth in three years, at just 5.5 percent, and
car sales fell 19 percent in August.
But India's economy is still one of the fastest-paced in the
world, and the government estimates it will grow 6.5 percent in
the 2012/13 fiscal year, unchanged on the year.
Flat steel, used to make cars, trucks, machinery parts and
consumer goods, forms the bulk of India's imports of the alloy.
RED TAPE, CORRUPTION
India has struggled to exploit its vast reserves of coal and
iron ore in the face of bureaucratic hurdles, corruption
squabbles, archaic land laws and protests over the purchase of
land for mining and industry.
Last month, the state auditor censured the Congress-led
coalition government over coal mining concessions to power and
steel companies without competitive bidding, potentially costing
the treasury billions of dollars in lost revenue.
Projects delayed by these issues include a 12-million-tonne
steel plant planned by POSCO and ArcelorMittal
, a 6-million-tonne steel plant of Tata Steel
in the eastern state of Odisha, and state-run Coal India's
mine expansion in Chattisgarh state.
The western state of Goa temporarily halted iron ore mining
this month to check if operations were legal, denting domestic
supplies. Karnataka state, which has the largest reserves,
continues to flip-flop on the issue of iron mining and exports,
adding to steelmakers' woes.
"Most steelmakers are working at less than 80 percent of
their capacities due to erratic raw material supply," said a
Mumbai-based official working for a leading steelmaker.
(Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; Additional reporting by Manolo
Serapio Jr. in SINGAPORE; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jo
Winterbottom)
(deepak.sharma@thomsonreuters.com; 91-22-61807291; Reuters
Messaging: deepak.sharma.reuters.com@reuters.net)