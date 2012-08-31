MUMBAI Aug 31 India's finished steel imports jumped 53.3 percent to 2.88 million tonnes in the first four months of the fiscal year that started in April 2012, as good domestic demand and a steep fall in overseas prices prompted end users to ramp up buying.

India, world's fourth-largest producer, had imported 1.88 million tonnes of finished steel in the corresponding period, a year ago, the government data showed.

"Spot steel prices in the overseas markets have dipped below $600 per tonne level this month whereas the local prices were still ruling above $750 per tonne, and this made imports more attractive," said a metal trader based in Mumbai, who did not want to be named.

Demand for steel in other markets have fallen sharply, however in India, it is still firm due to growing automobile and consumer durables sector, the trader said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)