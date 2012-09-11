NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's finished steel
imports are likely to rise by 18 percent to around 8 million
tonnes in the year ending March 31, 2013, a senior executive
from the steel industry said on Tuesday, as local manufacturers
struggling to get raw materials find it tough to keep pace with
demand.
"This (fiscal) year, I think we are looking at around 8
million tonnes of imports into India, which is about 10 percent
of our (India's) demand," said Sajjan Jindal, chairman and
managing director of JSW Steel Ltd, India's
third-largest steelmaker.
Steel imports in India, Asia's third-largest economy, have
already jumped 53.3 percent to 2.88 million tonnes in April to
July, as rising sales of cars and fridges in Asia's
third-largest economy boosted demand and buyers took advantage
of lower global prices.
It is attractive for steelmakers to import as global steel
prices are depressed because the market from Europe to China is
reeling from weak demand due to slower economic activity.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)