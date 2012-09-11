(Adds quotes, details)
* Imports in April-July were up 53 percent
* Lack of raw materials hits domestic supplies
* JSW Steel calls for government to review import duties for
Japan, South Korea
NEW DELHI, Sept 11 India's finished steel
imports could rise to around 8 million tonnes in 2012/13, a top
industry executive said, up about 18 percent, as a lack of
domestic supplies means India bucks a global trend of weak
demand for the construction material.
Imports have already soared 53 percent in April to July as
local steelmakers, scrambling for raw materials like iron ore
due to environmental and legal delays, run below capacity and
are unable to meet demand in Asia's third-largest economy.
India's Goa state temporarily halted iron ore mining from
Tuesday to check if operations were legal, a move that could
further dent domestic supplies.
India's appetite is in sharp contrast to economies from
Europe to China, which are reeling from weak demand due to
slower economic activity. China's largest listed steelmaker
Baosteel has cut prices three months in a row before
holding them steady for October.
"This (fiscal) year, I think we are looking at around 8
million tonnes of imports into India, which is about 10 percent
of our (India's) demand," Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing
director of JSW Steel Ltd, India's third-largest
steelmaker, told Reuters.
In the financial year ending March 31, 2012, India imported
6.8 million tonnes of finished steel, marginally higher than 6.7
million tonnes in the previous year.
China is the top exporter of steel to India followed by
South Korea and Japan. Traders expect shipments from the latter
two to rise at faster rates due to advantageous trade
arrangements.
Steel shipments from China attract 7.5 percent duty whereas
for Japan and Korea it is o nly about 4 percent.
"There is a more than 300 percent increase in imports (from
Japan and South Korea). So, the government has to sit back and
take a look at it," said Jindal from JSW Steel.
(Reporting by Malini Menon and Deepak Sharma; editing by
Prateek Chatterjee and Jo Winterbottom)