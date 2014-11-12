NEW DELHI Nov 12 India is considering raising
import duty on steel due to surging shipments from China, and a
decision may be taken in the next two to three days, Steel and
Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.
India's steel imports from China, the world's biggest
producer of the alloy, doubled in April-September from a year
earlier, though the country has enough capacity to meet its
demand. Steelmakers such as JSW Steel Ltd are
clamouring for higher import tariffs as a result.
(Reporting by Tanya Ashreena; Editing by Anand Basu)