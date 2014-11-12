NEW DELHI Nov 12 India is considering raising import duty on steel due to surging shipments from China, and a decision may be taken in the next two to three days, Steel and Mines Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

India's steel imports from China, the world's biggest producer of the alloy, doubled in April-September from a year earlier, though the country has enough capacity to meet its demand. Steelmakers such as JSW Steel Ltd are clamouring for higher import tariffs as a result. (Reporting by Tanya Ashreena; Editing by Anand Basu)