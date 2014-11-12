* Decision on duties likely in 2-3 days-Indian steel
minister
* Current duties range from 5-7.5 percent
NEW DELHI Nov 12 India is considering raising
import duties on steel after domestic steelmakers complained
about surging shipments from China, and a decision may be taken
in the next two to three days, the Indian steel and mines
minister said.
Steel imports from China, the world's biggest producer of
the alloy, doubled in April-September from a year earlier,
prompting JSW Steel Ltd and other Indian steelmakers
to ask for higher import tariffs.
"We have received several letters from Indian steel
companies seeking help to compete with imports from China,"
minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday. He did not say
by how much the duties will be raised. Currently the duties are
in the range of 5 percent to 7.5 percent.
Struggling with overcapacity at home, China has boosted
exports of steel qualifying for a generous tax exemption to
countries like India and Japan, triggering accusations that
mills there are taking advantage of the rebate to sell surplus
steel cheaply.
A tonne of reinforcement steel produced in India for use in
buildings can cost up to 15,000 rupees ($244) more than that
from China, according to A.S. Firoz, chief economist at a
research unit of India's steel ministry.
Indian companies, meanwhile, are struggling with a shortage
of iron ore and coking coal that has pushed up their costs.
