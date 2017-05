(In second paragraph corrects prior import tax for long products to 5 percent from 5.5 percent)

MUMBAI, June 17 The Indian government has raised import duties on certain steel products by up to 2.5 percentage points in a bid to protect domestic producers from surging imports from countries like China and Russia.

The government has raised import tax to 10 percent from 7.5 percent on flat steel and to 7.5 percent from 5 percent for long steel products, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the government imposed anti-dumping duties ranging from $180 to $316 per tonne on some industrial-grade stainless steel in a bid to stem the flood of imports. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)