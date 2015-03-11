By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI, March 11
NEW DELHI, March 11 India's trade ministry has
recommended anti-dumping duties ranging from $180 to $306 per
tonne for some industrial-grade stainless steel imported from
China, Malaysia and South Korea in a bid to protect local
industry.
After a year-long investigation based on complaints from
Jindal Stainless Ltd, the trade ministry said it found
that the domestic industry was suffering "material injury due to
such dumped imports" and that a definitive measure was required
to stop it. (bit.ly/18AnkfU)
The recommendations, made public on Wednesday, are expected
to be implemented by the finance ministry within three weeks and
will stem the flow of surging imports, N.C. Mathur, president of
the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, said.
Mathur said the grades subject to the dumping duty can cost
$1,270-$2,070 per tonne and are used mainly to make equipment
for industries like dairy, oil refinery and railways.
India consumes about 1 million tonne of this type of
stainless steel and more than 40 percent of that is imported,
mainly from China, a trade which is growing at up to 15 percent
a year.
China's annual stainless steel surplus is more than 4
million tonnes, compared with India's annual demand of about 2.6
million tonnes and which leads to cheap supplies coming in from
China, Mathur said.
Steelmakers from Asia to Europe are facing increasing
pressure from a rise in cheap imports as Russia and Ukraine,
armed with weaker currencies, join China in pushing surplus
output on to world markets.
Many steel companies in India, such as Tata Steel,
JSW Steel and Kalyani Steels, have seen
profits come under pressure.
Jindal Stainless shares ended up 10 percent at
40.50 rupees on Wednesday on the duty recommendations, their
highest closing price in 2.5 months.
Mathur said the steel industry also welcomed the
government's decision to provide for an increase in the import
duty on steel to 15 percent without any major procedural delays.
Earlier, the government had set a limit of 10 percent while the
actual duties are below that.
The provision will allow the government to raise the duty
whenever it wants just with a notification, Mathur said.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)