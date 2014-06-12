NEW DELHI A gas leak following an explosion at a steel plant in Chattisgarh on Thursday left at least five people dead and over 30 unwell, local television channels reported.

The plant, a unit of state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.NS), is India's sole producer of rails and heavy steel plates.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. The injured have been admitted to a government hospital, the channels reported.

Officials from the company and the state government were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Alison Williams)