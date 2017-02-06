A worker cuts a steel rod inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

MUMBAI There will be no minimum import price extension for 19 steel products, India's steel secretary Aruna Sharma told television channel ET Now on Monday.

She said the government is gradually moving from minimum import price to the WTO-compliant anti-dumping duty.

Minimum import prices are short-term emergency measures while anti-dumping duty is a long-term measure, she said, adding that she expects to see steel prices stabilising from the current levels.

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)