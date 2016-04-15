(Removes reference to U.S. joining criticism of Indian steel policy in headline and second paragraph)

GENEVA, April 15 India's decision to put minimum prices on imported iron and steel and to impose emergency "safeguard" tariffs on some steel imports drew wide criticism at a meeting of the World Trade Organization's Goods Council on Friday, a WTO official said.

Japan led the criticism of India, and its concerns were echoed by Taiwan, Canada, Australia, the European Union and South Korea. China, the world's biggest steel producer, commented on India's restrictions on trade in apples but did not join the criticism on steel, the official said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Dominic Evans)