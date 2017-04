MUMBAI, July 3 India's Sterlite Industries Ltd is planning to raise 12 billion rupees ($201.10 million) through a sale of bonds, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The firm will issue 10-year bonds with a put/call after five years at 9.17 percent, said the sources.

Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Deutsche Bank are the arrangers to the bond sale, the sources said.

($1 = 59.6725 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)