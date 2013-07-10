NEW DELHI, July 10 An environmental court will next hear a case calling for the closure of India's top copper smelter on July 15, Judge Swatanter Kumar said, adding the plant will stay open at least until then.

Owner Sterlite Industries re-opened the plant, which accounts for over half the country's output, on June 16 with the temporary approval of India's fast-track environmental court after a shutdown of more than two months following complaints of emissions.

The court will deliver its final order after hearing from both the company and the parties opposing the reopening of the plant, which produces 30,000 tonnes of copper per month and whose closure on March 30 led to a boost in imports.