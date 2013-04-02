NEW DELHI, April 2 Sterlite Industries Ltd's 300,000 tonnes per year copper plant in India, the country's largest, will remain closed at least until an April 9 hearing about complaints of a sulphur dioxide gas leak, government sources said on Tuesday.

Three officials who work for the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said the plant would not open before a hearing at the southern bench of National Green Tribunal.

The smelter was shut last week after the pollution board said sulphur dioxide had leaked from the plant.