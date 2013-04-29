NEW DELHI, April 29 India's largest copper smelter will remain shut for now as a local environmental court transferred a case over its closure to New Delhi, extending a month-long closure at the facility that meets half of the country's copper demand.

Sterlite Industries smelter was closed on March 30, putting about 3,000 tonnes per day of copper concentrates onto the market and sending fees to process them to a five-month high in Asia.

Justice M. Chockalingam of the National Green Tribunal said "circumstances did not permit" hearing of the case in the southern bench of the fast-track court as had been scheduled.

Output at the Tuticorin facility, which produces about 30,000 tonnes a month, half of which is exported to China, was halted after local residents complained of emissions that resulted in breathing problems