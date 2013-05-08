(Corrects spelling of judge's name in third paragraph)
NEW DELHI May 8 India's top copper smelter will
stay shut until at least May 14 when an environmental court
meets again to review the case, a judge said on Wednesday,
prolonging a six-week shutdown that has pushed up copper
concentrate processing fees in Asia.
The Sterlite Industries plant, which meets half of
India's copper demand, was closed on March 30 after residents
complained of emissions that led to breathing problems.
Justice Swatanter Kumar of the National Green Tribunal, a
special fast-track environmental court, said an expert panel's
report had to be given to all parties and set the next hearing
for May 14.
The smelter's closure has pushed about 3,000 tonnes per day
of copper concentrates onto the market. The plant produces
30,000 tonnes of refined copper a month and nearly half of the
output goes to China.
(Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Amran Abocar)