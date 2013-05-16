NEW DELHI May 16 Sterlite Industries'
copper smelter will remain shut until at least May 22 when a
court will resume hearing into complaints of emissions from
India's largest smelter.
Justice Swatanter Kumar of the National Green Tribunal, a
fast-track environmental court, asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution
Control Board on Thursday to give data on the emissions from the
plant before the court resumes hearing on May 22.
The facility meets half of India's demand for the metal, and
a near seven-week closure of the plant has tightened supply of
refined copper and driven up prices to industry. The plant
produces 30,000 tonnes of refined copper a month and nearly half
of the output goes to China.
The copper smelter was shut on March 30 after residents
complained of emissions that led to breathing problems. The case
was transferred to New Delhi from a southern India branch of the
court on April 29.