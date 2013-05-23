NEW DELHI May 23 A court in India will resume a
hearing on Monday into complaints of emissions from the
country's biggest copper smelter plant, shut since end-March,
but will take a decision before May 31, a judge said on
Thursday.
Imports have doubled and cable makers face a severe shortage
of copper since authorities shut the plant, which meets half of
India's demand and exports nearly 50 percent of its 30,000
tonnes of output to China, on complaints of emissions by local
residents.
"We will do something about the case before the court goes
on vacation next month," Justice Swatanter Kumar of the National
Green Tribunal, a fast-track environmental court, said.
Most Indian courts go on nearly a month-long vacation in the
summer.
The Sterlite Industries plant was shut on March 30
after residents complained of emissions that led to breathing
problems. The case was transferred to Delhi from a southern
India branch of the court on April 29.
The smelter's closure had pushed about 3,000 tonnes per day
of copper concentrates onto the market.
Sterlite, a unit of London-listed resources conglomerate
Vedanta Resources Plc, controlled by billionaire Anil
Agarwal, has been awaiting clearances to double the capacity of
the smelter to 800,000 tonnes a year.
(Reporting by Krishna N Das; writing by Mayank Bhardwaj;
editing by Keiron Henderson)