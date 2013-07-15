NEW DELHI, July 15 India's top copper smelter
can stay open, an environmental court said on Monday, ensuring
that over half of the country's output of the metal stays on
stream.
The Sterlite Industries plant, which produces
30,000 tonnes of copper per month, was shut for two months from
March 30 after complaints from residents over emissions, forcing
India to boost imports of copper.
The plant re-opened on June 16 after an interim court order.
Sterlite, a unit of London-listed Vedanta Resources Plc
, says the plant's emissions are not dangerously high.
The court said recommendations from an expert committee
should be implemented. These included regular maintenance and
better air-quality monitoring.