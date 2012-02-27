A labourer works on a heap of iron rods kept for sale at a market in Siliguri February 27, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Deutsche Bank has downgraded Sesa GoaSESA.NS to hold from buy after the restructuring announcement and also cut target price to 249 rupees from 270 rupees.

"... Transfer of the ownership of loss making Vedanta Aluminum Ltd to the newly created Indian entity is disappointing," the bank said in a note. It also said swap ratio for the merger of Sterlite Industries STRL.NS and Sesa Goa appears favourable for Sterlite shareholders.

At 12:55 p.m, Sesa Goa shares were down 9.8 percent at 205.10 rupees.

