BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
NEW DELHI, June 6 The pollution control board of India's Tamil Nadu state has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court against an interim order allowing the country's top copper smelter to reopen after it was shut on March 30 following complaints of emissions, a lawyer told Reuters.
"The top court's vacation bench is likely to hear our case on Friday," said Abdul Saleem, a lawyer for the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
On May 31, a fast-track environmental court said the smelter run by Sterlite Industries, a unit of London-listed Vedanta, can resume operations overseen by a court-appointed panel.
Its closure had squeezed domestic copper supplies and boosted imports.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f