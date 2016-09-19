A man looks at a screen displaying news of markets update inside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, posting their fourth straight session of gains, as investors awaited key central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week for clues on global monetary policies.

The Nifty ended 0.33 percent higher at 8,808.40, after rising as much as 0.51 percent earlier in the session, while the Sensex closed up 0.12 percent at 28,634.50, after gaining up to 0.40 percent earlier in the day.

The Nifty IT index ended up 0.62 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, which gained as much as 2.76 percent to record its biggest intraday percentage jump in over a month.

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)