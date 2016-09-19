Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
Indian shares ended higher on Monday, posting their fourth straight session of gains, as investors awaited key central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week for clues on global monetary policies.
The Nifty ended 0.33 percent higher at 8,808.40, after rising as much as 0.51 percent earlier in the session, while the Sensex closed up 0.12 percent at 28,634.50, after gaining up to 0.40 percent earlier in the day.
The Nifty IT index ended up 0.62 percent led by Tata Consultancy Services, which gained as much as 2.76 percent to record its biggest intraday percentage jump in over a month.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON Friday's cyber attack hit 200,000 victims in at least 150 countries, the head of the European Union's police agency said on Sunday, adding he feared that number would grow when people return to work on Monday.