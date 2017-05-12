(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Una Galani
MUMBAI May 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's
stock-market valuations look stretched - but sticky. The
benchmark Nifty 50 index is one of the best-performing in the
world this year. Enthusiasm about the country’s long-term
outlook under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a renewed
appetite for emerging-market assets, both help. The changing
savings habits of ordinary Indians are also driving a structural
shift.
The MSCI India index now trades on 17.7 times forward
earnings, well above a ten-year average of 15.5 times, Eikon
data shows. Some household names look even richer: Hindustan
Unilever and Bharti Airtel are on about 43
and 46 times earnings, for example.
The market's premium valuation is striking given three
consecutive years of worse-than-expected corporate earnings. A
raft of weak indicators, from flagging sales of scooters
and motorbikes to weak credit growth, also suggest the economy
is expanding more slowly than the 7 percent rate that
policymakers trumpet.
Yet valuations also reflect liquidity. And there is now
plenty of domestic cash sloshing around. New Delhi's corruption
crackdown has hit house prices and authorities keep trying to
curb gold purchases, too. As a result, securities look more
attractive: in April, for first time, more than $1 billion
poured into balanced mutual funds, which channel money into both
debt and equity. Inflows into domestic equity funds doubled year
on year.
Deutsche Bank analysts note that increasing domestic inflows
– which have outpaced foreign inflows since early 2014 - mean
the MSCI India is now much less affected when foreigners sell –
and that valuations are increasingly “Made in India”, borrowing
from the “Make in India” slogan promoting the nation's attempt
to boost manufacturing. Given the still-low penetration of
mutual funds compared to insurance and deposit accounts, this
trend looks set to continue.
Indians have piled in and out of investment products before.
They were aggressively sold high-fee products before the global
financial crisis and subsequently suffered big losses. A brutal
market bust is less likely this time, because people are
increasingly buying through monthly "systematic investment
plans". Investors held their nerve through Modi’s recent
currency experiment, and could also look past likely disruption
in the rollout of a new national tax. That suggests, even if the
short-term fundamentals don’t quite stack up, gravity-defying
valuations may be here to stay.
CONTEXT NEWS
- India's Nifty 50 index has risen more than 15 percent in
the year to date, making it the best-performing major Asian
benchmark outside the Philippines. On May 11 it closed at a
record high of 9,422.
- The index is trading at almost 18 times forward earnings,
compared to a ten-year average of 15.5 times, Eikon data shows.
