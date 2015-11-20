BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
MUMBAI Nov 20 Asia Index Private Ltd, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE Ltd, said it would add Adani Port and Special Economic Zone and Asian Paints Ltd to its 30-member S&P BSE Sensex index .
Asia Index added it would remove Vedanta Ltd and Hindalco from the benchmark index.
The changes will be effective at the open of Dec. 21, 2015. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Rafael Nam)
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain