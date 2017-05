A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Indian shares closed little changed on Thursday as markets took a breather after recent gains, but worries over global economic growth continued to weigh on investor sentiment.

The Sensex closed 0.13 percent higher at 27,201.49 while the Nifty ended up 0.02 percent at 8,337.90. The market was closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)