Indian shares flat, banks fall
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
MUMBAI Feb 28 Shares in Indian cigarette makers fell on Saturday after India's federal budget raised excise duty on cigarettes by 25 percent for cigarettes of length not exceeding 65 mm, and by 15 percent for cigarettes of other lengths.
ITC Ltd slumped 7.3 percent while VST Industries lost 3 percent.
Although cigarette demand is relatively inelastic, analysts have said higher taxes would hurt volume growth and force companies to diversify faster. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)
May 9 Indian shares were flat on Tuesday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers such as Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd while banks erased gains from the previous session's rally.
** Shares of Canara Bank fall as much as 4.1 pct in early trade to 378.80 rupees