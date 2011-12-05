A trader looks at a screen at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 7, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally closed down 0.2 percent on Monday, as risk-wary investors booked profits and stayed away from fresh buying.

The losses in the main index were led by cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC, steel firms Jindal Steel and Power and Tata Steel.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 25.01 points at 16,821.82, with 19 of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed down 0.22 percent at 5,039.15 points.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; editing by Malini Menon)