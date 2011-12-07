The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected in a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the building in Mumbai March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

NEW DELHI The BSE Sensex provisionally closed 0.1 percent up on Wednesday, tracking global markets, on growing investor hopes for a definitive solution later this week to the euro zone debt crisis.

Data showing foreign funds' resumption of investing in local shares this month and an end to the parliament logjam, after the government suspended its move to open the country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms in the face of a huge political backlash, also supported sentiment.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 16.63 points at 16,821.96, with 17 of its components closing in the green.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.13 percent to 5,045.45 points.

