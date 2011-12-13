Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally closed up 1.21 percent on Tuesday, after a three-day slide, led by index heavyweight Reliance Industries (RELI.NS).
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 191.63 points at 16,061.98, with three of its components closing in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally closed up 0.76 percent at 4,800.60 points.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.