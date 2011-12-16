MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally fell 2.2 percent on Friday after heavy selling by institutional investors in banking, metals and software stocks late in the session cut all gains made earlier in the day.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally closed down 2.22 percent, or 351.10 points to 15,485.37, and had fallen to 15,425.20 earlier, its lowest level since November, 2009.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally ended down 2.1 percent to 4,646.35.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)