India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally ended nearly flat on Monday, as gains in banking and consumer goods stocks were offset by a decline in Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) after it reported its first quarterly profit fall in two years.
The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN provisionally ended down 0.03 percent or 4.57 points to 16,734.44 with 13 of its components declining.
The 50-share NSE index .NSEI provisionally closed down 0.05 percent at 5,046.25.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.