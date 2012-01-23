People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex provisionally ended nearly flat on Monday, as gains in banking and consumer goods stocks were offset by a decline in Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) after it reported its first quarterly profit fall in two years.

The main 30-share BSE index .BSESN provisionally ended down 0.03 percent or 4.57 points to 16,734.44 with 13 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index .NSEI provisionally closed down 0.05 percent at 5,046.25.

