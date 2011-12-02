MUMBAI Dec 2 India's main share index provisionally ended the week 7.3 percent higher on Friday, its strongest weekly gain since July 2009, on hopes of a rise in fund inflows and a concrete solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a key European summit next week.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended the day up 2.45 percent, or 404.07 points at 16,887.52, with all but one of its components in the positive territory.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 2.29 percent higher at 5,050.15 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)