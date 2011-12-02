Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI Dec 2 India's main share index provisionally ended the week 7.3 percent higher on Friday, its strongest weekly gain since July 2009, on hopes of a rise in fund inflows and a concrete solution to the euro zone debt crisis at a key European summit next week.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended the day up 2.45 percent, or 404.07 points at 16,887.52, with all but one of its components in the positive territory.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 2.29 percent higher at 5,050.15 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)
June 12 Indian shares fell on Monday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers including lenders ahead of inflation data due later in the day, while sentiment was cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week.