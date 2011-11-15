Indian shares fall ahead of inflation, output data
June 12 Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.6 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by worries about weaker corporate earnings and impact of high inflation on economic growth.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 270.30 points at 16,848.44, with 27 of its components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.55 percent to 5,068.50 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
