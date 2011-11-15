MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian shares provisionally fell 1.6 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by worries about weaker corporate earnings and impact of high inflation on economic growth.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 270.30 points at 16,848.44, with 27 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.55 percent to 5,068.50 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)