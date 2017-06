NEW DELHI Dec 30 Indian shares provisionally closed 0.81 percent lower on Friday and fell nearly 25 percent on the year, posting their first annual loss in three years.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended 126.39 points down at 15,417.54, with 24 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally shed 0.47 percent to 4,624.30. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)