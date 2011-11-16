MUMBAI Nov 16 Indian shares provisionally ended 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, weighed down by state-run fuel retailers and weak investor sentiment stoked by poor earnings season, suggesting slowing growth in Asia's third-largest economy.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 9.8 points at 16,872.85, with half of its components closing in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.10 percent to 5,063.45 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy; editing by Malini Menon)