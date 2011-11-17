MUMBAI Nov 17 India's main share index provisionally closed down 2 percent on Thursday, extending losses to the sixth consecutive session, on worries about slowing domestic corporate earnings growth and the euro zone debt crisis.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 2.02 percent, or 339.18 points, at 16,436.69, with all but three of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 1.9 percent to 4,934.75 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)