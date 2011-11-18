MUMBAI, Nov 18 Indian shares provisionally fell 0.4 percent on Friday, as fresh concerns about the European debt crisis and worries over rising costs impacting domestic growth weighed down sentiment.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended down 66.99 points at 16,394.72, with 16 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 0.59 percent to 4,905.80 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)