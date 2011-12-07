NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian shares
provisionally closed 0.1 percent up on Wednesday, tracking
global markets, on growing investor hopes for a definitive
solution later this week to the euro zone debt crisis.
Data showing foreign funds' resumption of investing in local
shares this month and an end to the parliament logjam, after the
government suspended its move to open the country's $450
billion supermarket sector to foreign firms in the face of a
huge political backlash, also supported sentiment.
The main 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up
16.63 points at 16,821.96, with 17 of its components closing in
the green.
The 50-share NSE index provisionally rose 0.13
percent to 5,045.45 points.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)