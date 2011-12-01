MUMBAI Dec 1 India's main share index provisionally ended up 2.1 percent on Thursday, to its highest close in two weeks, as coordinated action by six major central banks boosted hopes of increased fund inflows into Asia's third-largest economy.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 2.08 percent, or 334.66 points at 16,458.12, with all but six of its components in the positive territory.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 2.04 percent higher at 4,930.70 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)